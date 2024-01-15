ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The bitter cold air persists today with lake-effect snow weakening in Erie County.

Expect flakes Tuesday as a coastal storm slides by to our east. This will bring minor accumulations to much of Western New York along with a fresh round of travel headaches with snowy roads. Most will see in the range of an inch or two.

Cold air behind this system will kickstart more lake effect. Snow showers move from west to east off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. There are Winter Storm Watches that remain up for this scenario in Genesee and Wyoming Counties.

High temperatures won’t break the 20s all week long, and with still largely windy conditions expected all the way through, expect wind chills to be in the teens and single digits all week long too.