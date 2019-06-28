Weather forecast: Mid-Summer Warmth and Sun Today

JUNE PRECIPITATION: 3.93″

SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 3.93″

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:54 PM

Yesterday marked the fifth day in a row with temperatures in the 80s. We’ll see our sixth consecutive such day today with plenty of sun, and a gentle lake breeze. It will be a touch on the muggy side this afternoon. Some spots may flirt with the 90 degree mark, but because of high cloudiness, the thermometer will likely fall just short of hitting that benchmark. The day should be dry, but a cluster of showers and thundery downpours storms will move in later in the night after Midnight. A few stronger storms with gusty winds and locally heavy rain are possible, but this will likely be more the exception rather than the rule.

Right now it looks like the weekend will be a nice one with plenty of dry time. The front responsible for the overnight rain will be slow to push south during the day on Saturday. This will set the stage for a gray, somewhat damp start to Saturday morning, but by Saturday afternoon, some partial sun is likely. Cooler and drier air returns on Sunday with increasing amounts of sunshine and temperatures that will top out in the 70s.

Monday still looks great with a mostly sunny sky. Then, another round of scattered showers will move in Tuesday morning, clearing for the afternoon, and possibly giving way to a dry Wednesday and Thursday. It also looks like the heat will crank a bit more mid to late next week, which could possibly give us our first 90 degree reading right around July 4th. Stay tuned!

FRIDAY: Intervals of clouds and sun. A shower or thunderstorm but not until later in the overnight. Warm & a bit muggy.

HIGH: 88

WIND: SW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: A shower early in the morning. Some partial afternoon sun. Not as warm but still muggy.

LOW: 65

HIGH: 81

WIND: WNW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Clouds give way to sun. A cooler breeze.

LOW: 61

HIGH: 73

WIND: NW 10-20 mph