Strong storms passing through Tuesday evening

6:30 PM UPDATE: Lightning is fading and much of Monroe County will be covered with moderate rain through the evening.

6:00 PM UPDATE: Heavy rain continues to move through Western New York. Expect reduced visibility along roadways.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning continue to move east through Monroe County and Western New York. Expect the heaviest rain to last through around 8 p.m.

Here is an image of Radar taken at 5:30 p.m. –

Temperatures will drop into the 70s and Wednesday will start in the 60s. Cooler air will continue to move across Western New York through Wednesday as well as rain showers off and on for the majority of the day.