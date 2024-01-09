ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Snow and rain take over New York State this morning as a massive storm approaches from the southwest. It rapidly strengthens as it moves into Michigan and southern Ontario, Canada. Winds accelerate and begin to peak this afternoon.

A timeline of expectations for what will be a busy Tuesday around WNY. For what it's worth, this likely isn't the only game in town over the next week. Expect another strong, dynamic system to impact the region Friday into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/1peaRQ1CpY — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) January 8, 2024

HIGH WIND WARNINGS have been issued for Monroe, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Wayne, Yates and Ontario counties from 10am Tuesday to 4am Wednesday.

These winds will start to pick up during the afternoon hours and peak heading into Tuesday evening. What is unusual about this system is the direction the wind will blow; we will most likely see the wind blow from out of the southeast. The strongest of winds will be found south of Rochester in the higher elevations, where wind gusts could get as high as 60-70 mph. For the rest of the region, 50+ mph wind gusts are expected. We could see some downed trees and powerlines and should be monitored into the overnight hours. The storm moves east Wednesday morning as the wind direction starts to take a westerly flow.