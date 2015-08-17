Weather Forecast: Showers, Some Downpours Today

JUNE PRECIPITATION: 1.95″

SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 1.95″

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:53 PM

**FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR SENECA & YATES CO. THROUGH 6 P.M. **

A soggy Thursday is ahead with showers, and a few thundery downpours. WHopefully you had a chance to enjoy yesterday. We hit 81 degrees in Rochester. This was only the second 80 degree high for the month of June and only the fourth time Rochester hit 80 degrees this year. In fact, we’ve had the fewest number of 80 degree days this year so far since 2003! That being said, it does appear we have more in the 8 day forecast next week.. The rain will come down heavily at times this morning into the mid afternoon hours but should diminish in time for the afternoon drive. A few thunderstorms may pop in parts of the Finger Lakes. Localized flooding is a possibility but should not be widespread. The system responsible for all this wet weather will track to the east of New England allowing for the sky to clear and for us to enjoy a fine Friday afternoon. That nice weather will continue into the weekend with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures that will climb into the 70s Saturday to near 80 on Sunday.

THURSDAY: Showers and a few downpours. Isolated flash flooding is possible especially in urban centers and parts of the Finger Lakes.

HIGH: 68

WIND: NE/SE 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Low clouds and fog in the morning. Turning sunny in the afternoon. Summer arrives at 11:54 a.m. Cool.

LOW: 56

HIGH: 71

WIND: NE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Wall to wall sunshine. A gem!

LOW: 53

HIGH: 74

WIND: W 5-15 mph