ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The system will start out bringing snow showers to the region Friday evening with the wind flow coming out of the south. Temperatures quickly start to rise into the upper 30s, allowing for the precipitation to switch from snow to rain. It’s a windy night with winds gusting upward of 50 mph. Rain showers will dominate most of Saturday morning. As the system moves out of the region, a cold front will move through Saturday late afternoon into evening, bringing in a massive, colder air mass.

Temperatures plummet heading into Sunday. High temperatures hover in the 20s. There will be the potential to see some lake effect snow showers, especially east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. It will be a cold and windy day, especially for those who may be heading out west to Orchard Park.

Bills game could have brutal weather

In order for Rochester to be impacted, it will likely need to be off Lake Erie with a band that extends into Monroe County. This will be possible Sunday night. You may not have to wait long for another area-wide shot of snow as a potential nor’easter swings through Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This could bring shovel-able snow to most of the region.