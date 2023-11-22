ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — No two days are ever the same when it comes to the weather in Western New York. Thanksgiving of course is no different. But we can piece together the basics of what an average Thanksgiving day might look like by crunching a few numbers.

To do this, we’ll look back at a 30-year period from 1991 to 2020 and take the average of all those Thanksgiving days to figure out what we should theoretically see. Why those years? Currently, this is the period on which all of the averages that you see during our weather casts are based off of.

Overall, for Thanksgiving in Rochester highs are on average 42° with lows sliding down to 27°. We normally see at least 0.07″ of rain, with almost a quarter inch of snow falling each turkey day.

Graph showing the average weather on Thanksgiving from 1991-2020. Red indicates the high for the day, blue the low, and the additional line indicates the amount of snow that fell each day.

Now this isn’t perfect because Thanksgiving falls on a different day each year for one thing. That on top of the fact that an average is just well an average. It’s not always very representative of what might actually happen but it could provide a broad baseline for what to expect.

To keep up with what our actual Thanksgiving might look like, you can read out latest weather blog.