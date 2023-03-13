ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With heavy snow headed our way Tuesday afternoon and evening, schools and businesses have begun to announce closures.

Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations.

In terms of accumulations, we expect totals to vary wildly. As a general rule, the greatest accumulations will favor Wayne, Ontario and Yates counties (east) with emphasis across higher elevations. In these locations, totals in excess of half a foot are likely. As you go west, numbers drop. Same deal the closer you get to Lake Ontario. In these locations, no more than a few inches is expected.