ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — March 8, 2017, was a historically windy Wednesday in Rochester.

Peak wind gusts clocked in at 81 mph at the Greater Rochester International Airport. More than 120,000 homes and businesses lost power during the storm, according to RG&E. Thousands remained without power days later.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office eventually ruled six people died as a result of the storm. Two of those people fell down stairs inside homes that did not have power. One person fell off of a roof. One person died as a result of a car crash. Two people died in a house fire caused by a device used to heat the home during lasting outages.

A home on Cheswell Way in Brighton was split in half by a tree. No one was hurt there, but a father and son had to crawl out of the house to safety.

In Irondequoit, community members received lists of seniors to check on in neighborhoods without power.

News 8 Facebook photo gallery

Brighton home split by tree

“There was a three-year-old and the father was in that house at the time,” a neighbor told News 8 after a tree fell on Cheswell Way, “but they’re alive and they’re healthy.”

State of Emergency

Irondequoit and Greece were among the local municipalities to issue states of emergency over the windstorm. They were two of the towns hit hardest by the storm, and outages there lasted for days.

Community clean-up

The day after the storm, Monroe County asked residents to be patient while thousands remained without power.

Traffic light outages leave drivers in the dark

Drivers were reminded to treat darkened traffic lights as four-way stops, as towns reported outages lasting days after the windstorm itself.

Animal daycare worker brings pets inside after shelter blows down

A Batavia woman brought pigs, sheep, a llama, and more into her home after their outdoor shelters were ripped to shreds by the wind.

I Love NY signs blow down

An “I Love New York” tourism campaign featuring local businesses on roadside signage generated controversy for its cost to taxpayers. When some of the 500 highway and interstate signs blew down in the windstorm, lawmakers and then-Governor Andrew Cuomo clashed over whether they should be put back up.

Perinton, Irondequoit collect fallen trees for mulching

A few weeks after the storm, News 8 caught up with town leaders in Perinton and Irondequoit, where fallen trees and branches were picked up, mulched, and given back to the community for free.

Roofing companies busy with repairs

Nearly a month after the storm, local roofing companies reported receiving 25 to 35 calls a day for service.

RG&E and NYSEG faced fines, eventually reaching a settlement with the state

A New York State Public Service Commission investigation found RG&E and NYSEG did not follow their own emergency response plans for restoring power during the storm. They agreed to pay $3.9 million as part of a settlement over their response.