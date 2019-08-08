Dog Walking Forecast: Nicki – August 8, 2019

Oh the confusion. Ever since we started telling people about the forecast, there has been a conversation on how to do it better. How do we communicate the risks to people in a way that will inspire action that will ultimately help save lives and property? While this is an area that continues to evolve, it evolves pretty slowly and can be frustrating for all those involved. Those receiving the forecasts and those giving the forecasts.

Before we continue, you can read all the NWS Watch/Warning/Advisories here — otherwise, let’s get down to the nitty gritty.