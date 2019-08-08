Dog Walking Forecast: Nicki – August 8, 2019

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Colonnade at George Eastman Museum to undergo renovations
Top Stories
Funeral held for Rochester Native killed in a mass shooting in California
Lawmakers say proposed changed to food stamp program would leave millions hungry
Trump heads for golf club holiday – but summer storms loom
Training at Roberts Wesleyan College aims to spot and prevent violence
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Football is Back! Bills vs. Colts tonight live on WROC
Top Stories
Shelby & LaAdrian Waddle use social media influence to give back
Top Stories
SU football hitting the ground running early on in preseason camp
Jarron Jones gets a shot with his hometown team, the Buffalo Bills
Whispers fueling McCoy
Bills Camp Tonight season finale: August 6, 2019
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Colonnade at George Eastman Museum to undergo renovations
Top Stories
Funeral held for Rochester Native killed in a mass shooting in California
Top Stories
Training at Roberts Wesleyan College aims to spot and prevent violence
Extraordinary People: Dr. Vito Quatela
Wegmans, community rally to collect bread for boy with feeding disorder
Frontier Communications ordered to fix their problems
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Rescan
New York State Fair
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Rescan
Keep WROC
Search
Search
Search
Dog Walking Forecast: Nicki – August 8, 2019
Weather Extras
by:
James Gilbert
Posted:
Aug 8, 2019 / 07:19 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 8, 2019 / 07:19 PM EDT
Dont Miss
WROC-TV is Changing Frequencies
Weather forecast: Storms taper tonight and temperatures drop
Adam Interviews
More Don't Miss