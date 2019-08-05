Dog Walking Forecast: Gemma – August 5th, 2019

We are about to head into yet another stagnant pattern of dry air with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Whenever we get these long extended patterns of dry air, you can count on the upper level jet stream to be the culprit.

The jet stream is literally a stream of air at about five miles off the ground that is driven mainly by temperature differences in the atmosphere. This stream meanders from west to east across the United States and around the northern hemisphere. The sup-tropical jet and the polar jet both have major influences on weather in the Northeast with a focus on the sup-tropical jet in the summer.