ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A severe geomagnetic storm occurred earlier this afternoon with a moderate storm in progress as of 5:45 PM, which means Western New York has another opportunity to potentially catch a glimpse of the northern lights Sunday evening if the storm strengthens after dark.

The NOAA space weather prediction center says that the impact of this coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun produced a G4 class storm at its peak, but has weakened back to a G2. This puts visibility of the northern lights right along the northern edge of Lake Ontario over Canada. There’s still a chance it could strengthen back to a G4 class over the next several hours, which means the aurora could be seen as far south as the Virginias. However, there are a couple limiting factors worth paying close attention to that could prevent us from seeing much of a show at all.

AURORA'S POSSIBLE OVER WNY TONIGHT: A severe geomagnetic storm is currently underway, meaning WNY has an opportunity to see the northern lights as long as the storm maintains its intensity after dark, & cloud cover starts to clear some. More updates likely to come! pic.twitter.com/lqoWhjR78O — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) April 23, 2023

The first limiting factor is storm intensity. It’s not always guaranteed how long these storms last for once they erupt, so there’s no promises it strengthens back to a G4 class as it has already showed signs of weakening back and forth. The second limiting factor is cloud cover. The current weather pattern in place will hold at least some form of overcast over Lake Ontario through the course of this evening, but there’s a decent chance we get some breaks in the clouds with enough clearing to see the aurora. That is if the storm persists after dark.

Despite the potential road blocks, I’d say it’s still worth keeping a close eye on as we get closer to sunset. If the storm lasts through the evening hours, head on up to Lake Ontario away from the city lights and with a long exposure camera. That’s your best bet at capturing a glimpse of this super incredible sky show.

