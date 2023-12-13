ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The Dallas Cowboys are coming to Orchard Park to face the Buffalo Bills in a critical match up for both teams on Sunday, December 17. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m.

We all know how important home field advantage is to the Bills, especially in December and January when weather can play a huge role.

The biggest weather factor at Highmark Stadium will be wind. Deep high pressure in the north Atlantic will combat an approaching storm to the south. These two in combination will force southerly winds. Sustained winds will be around 15 mph with gusts over 20 mph.

Sunset is at 4:42 p.m.

That system will bring rain showers to the stadium either by the fourth quarter or the ride home. If models trend a bit slower with the storm, rain may hold off until after midnight.

Keep checking back with RochesterFirst.com for forecast updates and Go Bills!