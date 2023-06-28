ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — In case you haven’t heard, or should I say “smelled”, wildfire smoke is back in Western New York and sticking around at least through tomorrow. Why are we still dealing with this and what could it mean in the future?

As wildfires continue to burn in Canada, you may not always notice the smoke on a cloudier day like today, but dealing with it and smelling the smoke in the air for places like Rochester may be a new normal that we should be preparing for.

Mark Wysocki, an air pollution meteorology expert at Cornell says that as long as the fires keep going, while short term effects like coughing an itchy throat will show up in the most sensitive groups at first, long term health effects such as bronchitis and asthma could show up even in healthy people over a period of 10 to 15 years.

“Unfortunately, with storm systems moving through living near the fires just south of them we will be susceptible to periods of having these smoke alerts or what we call air quality alerts. When you talk about air pollution you talk about concentration and the time that you’re actually exposed to all this, so short term high concentrations have the same kind of effect as low concentration, long term,” says Wysocki.

Remember that if you can smell it, you’re breathing it in. And the more this occurs in our area, the more taking proper precautions that should be taken seriously.

“I think communities need to get together, politicians need to get together, health agencies, what are we going to do in terms of setting up centers for people that don’t resources to prevent like air conditioning, air quality and so forth, what do we do with our schools. How do we react to this? Do we have a game plan? and the answer to you is ‘No we don’t,’ and we should start about that,” says Wysocki.

These fires are in very remote areas which makes them difficult to get to, and with plenty of dry fuel to feed the fire, they are expected to be around for a long time.

Another reminder to anyone with pets that all animals including dogs and cats can also feel the effects of wildfire smoke, so make sure to limit their time outdoors as you would for yourself.