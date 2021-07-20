Wildfire smoke blankets Rochester and the Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The haze overhead continues for a second day as smoke from the wildfires out west is transported along the jet stream into our region. The haze can create a red sun and make for some stunning photos.

Remember that the haze does not protect your eye from the damaging rays of the sun. While this is unusual for our region, it is not uncommon. Now that wildfires are becoming more extreme because of climate change, this may be a more common occurrence. Much of the region out west that is burning is within a rural region, so not a significant number of evacuations have needed to take place. This may change though as we are still early in the fire season.

While it may not be impacting air quality locally, it is dropping visibility.

The haze is impacting visibility all across the Finger Lakes and Western New York. This will last until the cold front sweeps through tonight. pic.twitter.com/nuG7LB6Zc2 — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) July 20, 2021

We expect the smoke to clear out Tuesday evening as a cold front sweeps through the region. That should help clear the skies heading into Wednesday, but there is no guarantee that we avoid the haze as we head later in the week.

The smoke from the Canadian wildfires is making its way down the east coast, and it made for a very hazy sunrise in #Pittsburgh today. When the sun was finally visible through the haze it passed right behind the Cathedral of Learning, making for an eerie, post-apocalyptic scene. pic.twitter.com/AYpPutm7CU — Dave DiCello (@DaveDiCello) July 19, 2021