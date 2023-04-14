ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s warmth has everybody getting out of hibernation mode, getting back outside, and breaking out the bikes, and there are plenty of places in the city of Rochester that have become a lot more bike friendly over the years.

Kecia McCullough, founder and leader of the Rochester chapter of Black Girls Do Bike tells me she had always loved biking as a kid growing up in the city. After resuming her passion for biking as an adult, she now brings her mother along because of the improvements made over the years to make biking more accessible.

“I feel like when women feel safe biking they will bike, and they will bring their children to bike and they will bring their families to bike,” McCullough says.

There are over 230 miles of beautiful, multi-use trails within the metro area with more being added every year. One of those being the Erie Canalway Trail, as Kecia recommends.

The canal path is beautiful, it’s clean, it’s safe, it’s well occupied, you see people skate boarding, riding, walking, roller blading. It just feels family friendly and welcoming,” McCullough says.

Popular Biking Trails

Genesee Riverway Trail

Erie Canalway Trail

Irondequoit Bay Park West

Tryon Park

Pittsford Trail System

Dryer Road Park

You can find an interactive bike map courtesy of Reconnect Rochester also highlighting the easiest, low stress bike routes around town.

Bike Safety Tips

Always wear a helmet while riding.

Consider getting properly fitted for your bike at a local bike shop. The more comfortable you feel, the more you’re more inclined to get out and enjoy your biking experience.

Know bike safety rules of the road, similar to when you drive. Knowing when to signal and when to let people know when you’re adjusting lanes can help prevent accidents while sharing the roads.

More About Kecia’s Story

Born and raised in the city of Rochester, biking was not in the cards for Kecia growing up and being a stay at home mom. When she turned 50 years young, she bought a trek 7.4 women’s designed bike and named her Lady Pearl. After noticing the lack of women, and more specifically black women being represented in the biking community she got to thinking. After discovering the national organization Black Girls Do Bike, she took it upon herself to start a local chapter right here in Rochester. On July 27, 2016, the Black Girls Do Bike Rochester Chapter was started. She wants to stress that you’re never too old to do something new and love it.

Interested in getting involved? The Black Girls Do Bike Rochester chapter is hosting a local Ride of Silence (RoS). All is encouraged to join cyclists worldwide in a silent, slow paced ride in honor of those injured or killed while cycling on public roadways. It begins at the Liberty Pole, and is open to the public and families on May 17.