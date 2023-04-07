ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In just about one year on April 8th, 2024, a total solar eclipse will occur over Rochester, New York. What does this mean?

At approximately 3:30 P.M. EST the moon will pass between the sun and the Earth, casting a shadow over several major cities of the United States including Buffalo, Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Dallas. The primary shadow called the “umbra” is the key player in getting the “totality” part of the eclipse. The umbra is the darkest, center portion of the shadow, and for the first time in nearly one hundred years Rochester will experience totality.

January 24th, 1925 was the last total solar eclipse in Rochester, N.Y.

Solar eclipses are much more exciting than lunar eclipses because they happen during the day instead of at night, which mean the impacts are much more noticeable. Since this is a total solar eclipse skies will darken within minutes as the eclipse gets closer to totality, nearly to the point as if it were dusk or dawn in the middle of the day. As a result, temperatures drop almost ten degrees or so, and certain nighttime animals will become active. Pretty neat, right?

These events tend to draw massive groups of people including curious families, science enthusiasts, and even celebrities to witness something truly magical in our environment. In anticipation of this rare phenomenon happening right here in our backyard, Rochester and the surrounding areas have big plans already underway to get the community prepared and excited.

There’s one important factor we have to take into consideration going into the eclipse, and that’s of course, the weather. Cloud cover the day of the eclipse can potentially make or break the ability to have a prime view of the event as it unfolds. Climatologically speaking, about 50-60% of the time Rochester sees cloudy skies as opposed to clear. Even though the odds are generally not in our favor, there’s still a 40-50% chance we get a beautiful, cloudless sky. However, the forecast is something we won’t have a good idea of until we’re about a week or less away from the eclipse.

The good news is, while clouds could limit a clear visual view of the eclipse, our location will still allows us to experience being in near full darkness paired with a noticeable temperature drop. You will know something is happening as the moon casts a shadow over Rochester, cloud cover or not, which makes this all the more interesting and exciting.

If you remember back on the morning of June 11th, 2021 Rochester experienced a partial solar eclipse where the sun was nearly eclipsed by the moon, but not completely.

Solar eclipses alone aren’t rare at all. In fact, they actually happen about 2-4 times per year. The rare part is getting one of these to go over land, and the totality of this event makes this a once in a lifetime opportunity for Rochester residents that you won’t want to miss.

If I were you, I’d start making plans now if you have any interest in having as smooth of an experience as possible. More details on what events Rochester will have during and leading up to the eclipse will be posted as they come to light.