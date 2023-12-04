ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – To define a White Christmas, there must be at least an inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. to make it official. Unofficially, some may define it as snow falling on Christmas, or accumulating snow after 7 a.m. hits. Regardless, for record keeping, it is best to look at how much snow was on the ground when we wake up in the morning.

Here is a table that lists snowfall on the ground on December 25 over the last ten years:

2022 1 2021 Trace 2020 0 2019 0 2018 2 2017 6 2016 3 2015 0 2014 0 2013 2

Christmas in Rochester has historically featured a mixed bag of weather. We had 18″ of snow on Christmas in 1978. Two years later, we were -12 degrees on Christmas morning, 1980. Two years after that, Rochester was 66 degrees on Christmas Day.

Here are the historical chances those in New England get a White Christmas, defined as 1″ or more of snow on the ground by the morning of December 25.

On average, Rochester will see at least a trace of snow either 1) falling or 2) on the ground roughly 70% of the time. Those numbers drop to 57% if you’re looking for at least an inch on the ground. Essentially, we have a better than coin flips chance of a white Christmas on any given year.

It has been a volatile year so far through November with more rain than snow. This pattern looks to continue through December. It will be important for us to get cold air to finish the month. Air that is cold enough to support snow.