A strong system will make its way into the Rochester area late Saturday night. The system will bring rain for Saturday night into Sunday. It is after the cold front moves through that leave us with some questions. There are a few different tracks this system could take. In the graphic above, it shows 3 different paths this system could potenitally take. Let’s break it down.

If the low were to track west of Rochester (depicted as the green arrow), it would pose more of a damaging wind threat. Our main focus would then turn more toward that damaging wind threat instead of what type of precipitation would fall/how much could accumulate. This is the least likely situation to occur as models are starting to steer away from this potential track. It is not completely off the table, but the least likely to occur out of the three possible situations.

If the low were to stay nearby to Rochester (depicted as the white arrow), it would result in a change in precipitation. When the front is described as “wavy,” it simply means that there is no strong center (or low) to the system, but rather, a few areas of weak low pressure. With the first situation, that track has one, defined strong low where as this track could have a few areas of weak low pressure. With how model trends are currently, this would be our most likely situation. As the cold front moves through, this would be the time that our precipitation would switch from rain to wet snow. There would be minor snow accumulation with snow sticking to the grass or to your car. The biggest question with this track and trying to forecast would be how quickly the cold front passes through, bringing that cooler air to allow for the precipitation to switch over.

If a new low were to track east of Rochester (depicted as the blue arrow), it would pose more of a snow acumulation threat. This is a possible track that is not off the table. If this situation were to happen, our main focus would be shifted to snow accumulations. The precipitation would start out as rain before that cold front moves through and switches the precipitation to snow. Now, unlike the second track described, we could see snowfall become heavy at times. With snowfall being heavier, we could see more accumulation, which could be impactful/significant. We are keeping a close eye on how exactly this system will track, but it is just too early to know any specifics at the moment.