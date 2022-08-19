ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With a rash of recent lightning deaths across the United States, the most recent happening Thursday. Making sure you’re staying safe when thunder roars is critical because if you can hear thunder you’re at risk of being struck!

The most obvious thing to do when thunder roars is seeking shelter, there are a few good options to seek out if they’re available.

One is a hard-topped vehicle, specifically one with a metal roof. Convertibles or cars with fiberglass roofs such as Jeep Wranglers and Ford Broncos won’t offer the same protection. In the car, it’s best to stay off electronics and not to use the 12-volt charger. Finally and most importantly, keep the windows rolled up.

Another solid option — and the most recommended — is to head into a building or home with electrical and plumbing built into it. Once again, try not to use electronics, especially ones that are plugged in or hardwired to the structure, and not only keep the windows closed, but stay away from them as well. This will always be the safest option and one you should seek out first if you can!

If you’re caught outside during a storm and don’t have either option available to you, there are other ways to protect yourself. One of the most important is avoiding things that conduct electricity, such as metal fences, windmills, cellphone towers, and bodies of water.

Other important points include getting to a lower elevation if possible and DON’T shelter under a lone tree or cliff. Finally, despite the popular urban myth lying flat on the ground does not protect you, it only makes you more vulnerable.