HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WROC) — 30 years ago on August 24, 1992, Hurricane Andrew barreled onto the Florida coast as a category 5 storm and cemented itself as one of the deadliest and costliest hurricanes in history. It was also the first named storm of the otherwise below-average 1992 Atlantic hurricane season.

1992 Hurricane Season activity via NOAA/NHC

The 1992 Hurricane season saw only a handful of weak tropical depressions move across the Atlantic Basin from April through July. None reached tropical storm strength which is the threshold to be named based on criteria from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). One of the reasons frequently cited for the slow start to the season in 1992 is high wind shear* and a lack of strong tropical waves off the west coast of Africa. In many ways, there are a number of parallels between 1992 and 2022 when it comes to hurricane season as both were the slowest to start in the past 30 years.

*Wind Shear – Changing of wind speed and/or direction with height

One of the major differences between now and 1992 is the ability to track tropical waves, and countless other factors that go into why or why not a tropical system can form. Notably in 2022 excessive amounts of Saharan dust have been attributed to the lack of development, alongside issues with increased wind shear. Saharan dust originates in its namesake the Saharan desert. Intrusions of the dust usually peak through July and early August according to researchers from NOAA.

Saharan Dust via NOAA/NESDIS

Despite the range of similarities between the two seasons, this doesn’t guarantee that another Andrew is on the way. But it is a stark reminder that it only takes one storm for any year to be labeled as devastating.

Looking forward in 2022

Mid-season forecasts from NOAA and Colorado State University issued at the beginning of August still called for an above-average hurricane season to occur with both of the two most cited forecasts lowering their outlooks slightly. Now, most of the way through August another named storm has yet to be seen as Saharan dust continues to be an issue in the main development region in the central Atlantic near the Lesser Antilles.

NOAA’s mid-season update to the 2022 Hurricane Season forecast via NOAA

Despite some factors being less than favorable for development other basic ingredients for tropical systems are all there. Currently, almost all of the Atlantic basin is at 80 degrees or above for sea surface temperatures, a critical number when it comes to the formation of tropical systems. The importance of warm water is this is how most storms garner their strength. Much like storms over land on a hot and humid day, the heat of the ocean helps to create an unstable and moisture-rich environment for storms to form in.

As of Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center has highlighted two areas with low chances of potential development over the next five days. The first is located near the Windward Islands at the edge of the southern Caribbean, the other is a tropical wave expected to push off the African coast and into the tropical Atlantic in the next few days.