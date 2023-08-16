ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From the city of Rochester to right here along Lake Ontario, excessive rainfall from the overnight has caused countless issues that does not only include damage to roadways, but also flooding in many basements and in yards.

Some of the hardest hit areas in the city include Greece, Chili, and Irondequoit where many homes along the water on Edgemere Drive had yards that looked more like small creeks.

With three to five inches of rain falling in just a few hours, many local plumbers such as Colin Luttrell, Owner and Operator of Colin the Plumber LLC have been getting nonstop calls, especially in Rochester.

“When we get these heavy rainfalls, the streets can’t keep up with the volume so what’s happening is it’s backing up into unfortunately people’s houses and it’s flooding them, and they call us out there and unfortunately we can’t be much help because it’s a volume issue,” says Luttrell.

Unlike towns such as Irondequoit, Penfield and Fairport, the city of Rochester is on a combination system where both storm and sewage water travel through the same pipe and can lead to issues that are out of local plumbers’ hands.

“Once they back up, they’re getting all sorts of their neighbors, their houses down the street, all their waste is getting backed up into the basement,” says Luttrell.

Colin says he often has to pass it along to the town for further investigation and has had to do so several times with many tense rain events we’ve had this year.

“The way that the rain has been coming down this summer is absolutely unusual for us. It just comes down at such volume that it lasts such a long time,” says Luttrell.

It’s recommended to call your local plumber to scope everything out first, but to also monitor the weather and contact your town if you’re noticing a common trend with flooding issues on your property.

Some ways you can better prepare for any imminent flooding that may be occurring in your basement include investing in a backwater valve, alarm systems and other forms of leak detection that you can ask your local plumber about.