U.S. sees zero tornado fatalities during the month of May for the first time in 7 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the most common months for tornadoes and severe weather in general in the United States is May. Despite an above average season for the amount of tornadoes, the amount of fatalities caused by these destructive forces of nature was ZERO. This is a number we haven’t seen in nearly 7 years across the nation.

The reason? A large part has to do with where these storms are occurring. Most of the tornado activity has managed to strike areas with very low populations across the High Plains. According to preliminary data from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), this May of 2021 is the first on record to see zero strong tornadoes rated EF3 or greater.

This thread will provide a brief summary of May 2021 severe weather.



The most remarkable stat is that no tornadoes have been rated EF3+ thus far. If this stands, this would be the first time in recorded history (since 1950) that there were no EF3+ tornadoes in May. pic.twitter.com/3NY6Udn46P — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 10, 2021

This isn’t the first May to contain below normal statistics in the realm of severe weather. Check out some of the findings from May of 2020 in the tweet thread below regarding the number of reports and watches.

May 2020 was the first year without a moderate risk or higher Day 1 outlook issued in the 1995-present period.



May 2020 had the fewest number of tornado watches in recorded history (1970-present). pic.twitter.com/6ZRtJvzp7P — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 2, 2020

If you thought the amount of severe weather was a bit lacking this year locally as well, you’re not alone. New York State only had one severe weather event during the month of May on the 26th all of which were severe wind reports. Two reports from this event came from Wayne county in Sodus and Wolcott of trees and wires down from storms that rolled through.

Over the past few years the state has seen a total of 5 severe weather events during the month of May since 2017. Monroe county even got its first tornado warning in 10 years last year! This event in particular was during the month of July, but it just goes to show that severe weather season is just getting into full swing around here.

It’s important to always have your guard up when it comes to strong storms, and stay weather aware. You can always get the latest updates on the forecast when severe weather is expected HERE.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory