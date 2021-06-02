Turning up the heat later this weekend: Who’s ready to see the 90s?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As a large ridge of hot air continues to build over the Pacific Northwest, our region right now is only getting a taste of the warmth we could be seeing in just a few days time.

As temperatures in the mid-levels of the atmosphere climb to new heights, we have good reason to believe we could see a stretch of at least 3 or more days at 90 degrees or higher. This stretch of heat has the potential to begin starting Sunday and lasting through much of next week. Forecast highs at the moment remain at 89° for Sunday, but given where the trends in the forecast are going it’s likely we raise that up to 90° in the coming days. Whether it’s 89° or 90°, it’s still going to mark the beginning of a real scorcher into this first full week of June here in Western New York.

This air won’t just be hot, but it will be humid too as dew points climb into the 60s to near 70s. This is the type of air that will feel noticeably sticky, and just plain uncomfortable.

May 20th and 21st of this year were the most recent days we got close to 90 degree warmth with highs at 88° and 89°, but this will be the first time we actually hit 90 degrees this season.

The last time we saw a stretch of warmth similar to what we’ll see next week was in July of 2020, when we hit 90+ degrees for 6 days in a row on July 5th through the 10th.

June Records

Not only will we be reaching new heights with temperatures, but we’ll get extremely close to record breaking territory. The June 10th record below was met just last year in July of 2020.

Before we get to the heat, we’ll have to deal with some showers and storms. Get the latest on the short term forecast HERE.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory