ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Warmer weather is sending those with a green thumb itching to get outside.

It can be easy to get carried away with the summer-like weather this week thinking we’re falling behind on getting the lawn or garden started, but there’s enough evidence suggesting we have time to clean up the gardens.

Horticulture Team Leader from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County Marci Muller explains, “If you want to get out and rake your leaves up that’s a good thing to do, pick up any twigs that are down, we can still do some pruning where you can see the structure of the plant because the leaves haven’t come out yet.”

Ideally, you want low temperatures in the 50s for more than five nights in a row, but the date of our average last frost isn’t until early May, which means certain sensitive plants can still take on damage.

“We know we’ve had snow on Mother’s Day. We can get a frost that can come along, and those plants are tender,” Muller says.

Marci tells me that you don’t want to rush and plant any of your annual flowers or vegetables yet, but there are some plants that you can get away with planting right now.

“Certainly, any of the herbaceous perennials, daylilies, Black eyed Susans, coneflowers that you buy at the nursery they’re going to be tough enough they’ll be fine. Woody plants, shrubs and trees you could plant right now would be fine,” Muller says.

Hardy vegetables that you can plant include onions, broccoli, cauliflower, and kale, and if we do have a sudden freeze in the next few weeks Marci suggests throwing a sheet over them for protection.

“They should be tough enough to be able to wait but everything else, wait until at least mid-May. We used to say to plant on Memorial day, but things have moved up some,” says Muller.

And then spring will really be in full swing!

Extra Sustainable Garden Tips

If you’re doing a vegetable garden, keep live roots and organic soil in the garden as much as you can throughout the year

Be very cognizant of soil biology, as the microbes that are in the soil do all the work of breaking down the organic matter to get the nutrients right to the plants