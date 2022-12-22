**BLIZZARD WARNINGS ARE UP FOR ORLEANS, GENESEE, ERIE, AND NIAGARA COUNTIES THROUGH THE WEEKEND. WINTER STORM WARNINGS ARE UP FOR MONROE, AND WYOMING COUNTIES FROM 7AM FRIDAY MORNING TO 7AM MONDAY MORNING**

Make holiday preparations today before a major winter storm takes over Friday. Temperatures get to 40° this afternoon with a few light rain showers ahead of a major storm system with high impacts going into the end of the week.

Friday starts with a few rain showers through 6am and temperatures holding in the lower 40s. A rapidly strengthening storm to the north wraps in cold air from the southwest by mid-morning. Within an hour, temperatures fall into the 20s and wet roads become icy roads through noon. Temperatures continue to fall, down into the teens before we sit down for dinner. Snow showers will quickly follow the temperature drop, but some dry air at the surface will limit the area-wide snow to about an inch or two. Wind chills run below zero as wind speeds accelerate. Gusts through the entire region will be 40-50 mph and pick up even higher west of Rochester, gusting over 60 mph into Saturday morning. There is a good chance for power outages going into a bitter cold weekend. Strongest gusts will occur across the Niagara Frontier and along I-90 from Rochester over to Buffalo.

We remain concerned about the risk for power outages Friday into Friday night as strong winds blast through the region. Highest gusts (and greatest risk for outages) will be west of Rochester. Wind chills Friday night of -10 to -20 degrees amplify issues if power is out. pic.twitter.com/pTjYPY4doJ — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) December 21, 2022

Lake-effect snow gets going off Erie within a matter of hours Friday afternoon and blizzard conditions (near zero visibility, winds over 35 mph, and heavy snow) are expected within this band from Buffalo to Greece. We expect about 3-6″ through midnight with another 3-6″ Saturday. Lower amounts toward Wayne County down into the Finger Lakes and higher amounts closer to Buffalo. Within Monroe County, there will be a drastic snowfall difference of just a few inches on the east side to potentially over a foot on the west side. It is important to remember the wind. This will be blowing snow, so it is difficult to measure and judge exactly how much snow actually fell where.

The wind will also threaten to knock down trees and power lines, cutting power to some before a brutal cold weekend. Temperatures will be in the teens all day Christmas Eve and wind chills will be well below zero here through Christmas Day. Lake-effect snow finally tapers off Sunday and we see a slow warming into early next week.

~ News 8 Weather Team