This December could finish within top 5 warmest on record in Rochester history

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It may not come as a huge shock that this particular month of December in Rochester has been on the mild side lately. Even our Christmas had more green than white on the ground. As of this writing and data up to the 25th of December, the month currently stands as the 4th warmest on record, and has been mild enough that it stands a decent chance of finishing within the top 5 warmest on record in Rochester history.

At the very least if not top 5, we could very well finish within the top 10 warmest December’s in Rochester. Let’s look at some of the anomalies from this month:

The average temperature for the month of December (taking into account both high and low temperatures) is 32.7°. We currently sit at an average temperature of 36.7°.

Rochester has had 9.1″ of snow up to Christmas Day. The normal up to this point is 17.5″.

The coldest temperature Rochester saw was 18°. We got as warm as 65°

We broke 2 daily high temperature records this month. The first was on December 1st with a record high temperature of 64°, and the second time was on the 6th with a high of 65°.

It’s not just Rochester that could finish the month with this kind of warmth, but both Buffalo and Rochester are currently holding the top 2 spots for warmest December’s on record.

Through the end of the year we’ll hold an above average trend in terms of both high and low temperatures. The start of the new year shows potential for more cold air, but the question becomes how long does it last? Time will tell.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory