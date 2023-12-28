ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory through 7 am along the Genesee River and west to Buffalo, a rare issuance that will last nearly 24 hours. Most Dense Fog Advisories only last a few hours and span a smaller area.

A massive storm system that brought over an inch of rain to the region Tuesday and Wednesday has helped blanket Rochester, Monroe County, and the Finger Lakes in thick fog that has reduced visibility for most down to less than a mile.

This fog has staying power. It could be around through this afternoon as humidity stays high and wind stays calm. pic.twitter.com/78FZ9lk8fk — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) December 28, 2023

The rain helped raise humidity levels as well as cool the air enough so that fog could form overnight into early Tuesday. Lack of any wind is helping this fog remain over the region through early Wednesday.

This fog formed because of the cooling of air overnight into early Tuesday and the increased moisture at the surface. While drier air exists aloft, the surface is filled with moisture, especially as light rain showers pass through. This pattern is stuck as the jet stream flow has been cut off across the middle part of the United States. A warm southerly flow persists into Friday, preventing from any advancement of the fog. There should be a wind shift going into late Friday that clears the region of this low-level moisture.