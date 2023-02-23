ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Temperatures on Wednesday, February 22, were cold enough for snow through around 8 pm before a changeover to sleet. Below are some of the measurements of that snow through the storm period.

SNOW REPORTS

Batavia 2.0″ Stafford 2.4″ LeRoy 1.7″ Avon 1.0″ Webster 2.6″ Rochester Airport 2.3″ Hilton 2.0″ Fairport 1.5″ Honeoye Falls 1.5″ Geneva 0.8″ Lakeside 4.0″ Medina 3.2″ Clyde 2.0″ Macedon 0.8″ Warsaw 2.0″ Find data from the NWS in Buffalo

Quickly following the snow and sleet was freezing rain. This coated all surfaces and was the reason it took so many to get to work as they had to spend some extra time scraping off the car. To find out an explanation of these different types of precipitation, you can find a breakdown here.

FREEZING RAIN REPORTS