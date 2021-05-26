The unofficial start of summer will be a cool one

(WROC-TV, Rochester, NY)- Summer has its perks. That’s especially the case when you live in Western New York and the Finger Lakes.

Typically, the season is a warm and sunny one with an average temperature between 70 and 72 degrees. What I like to call “goldilocks weather”…it’s not too hot, it’s not too cold, it’s just right.

In our temperate climate we tend to see showers every few days along with afternoon thunderstorms that sometimes become rambunctious especially well inland away from Lake Ontario. That said, severe weather is not very common, but when it does develop, damaging wind tends to be the main threat.

We usually see a small tornado or two as well each season. There usually are several periods of uncomfortably warm and muggy weather in an average summer, with nine days reaching the 90-degree mark. Despite that, we usually see some of the nicest summer weather east of the Mississippi. The stabilization of the air courtesy of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie provides an “oasis effect” generating clear sky around the edges of both lakes and thus a good supply of sunshine. In fact, Rochester averages more sunshine in the month of June than San Diego!

That said, no one wants the unofficial start to the summer to be a cool one, but that is how it will likely go heading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Not much like summer for the unofficial start of summer…. #ROC pic.twitter.com/Ye2zXOVEm2 — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) May 26, 2021

Typically, temperatures this time of year top out in the lower 70s. We won’t be anywhere close to that as we work our way into Friday. In fact, there will be some spots that never see highs out of the lower 50s!

Weather map, European model depiction, Friday evening

It’s clear that we are in for some inclement weather later Friday. Low pressure will carve a path across Ohio and into Pennsylvania ultimately moving off the coast.

Projected rainfall for the day on Friday. If the European model projection verifies, the afternoon and evening are a washout. #WNY #WX pic.twitter.com/CiKLRZTbxC — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) May 26, 2021

This is a good setup for farmers, gardeners, and those looking to take a break from having to break out those sprinklers so much. We’re currently running quite the rainfall deficit not just for the month of May and for spring as a whole, but also for 2021. Rainfall projections from this system are on the order of a half of an inch or more by the time we get into later Friday night and Saturday morning. This is most welcome given the fact that the departure from normal in the precipitation department covers the month, the season, and the year.

Looking for some good pool weather? There are signs of warmer times returning, but we’ll likely have to wait until after the holiday weekend. By the end of next week, temperatures should be back into the upper 70s.

No matter what the weather, make it a great holiday weekend!