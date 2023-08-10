PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — As we surpass the peak of summer and get closer to fall, many farms are getting ready for their busy season. And even though the rainy weather may have put a slight damper on things earlier Thursday, the overall balance of both dry and rainy days this past summer has actually been beneficial for many local farms in the area.

Dale Wickham, Co-Owner of Wickham Farms says, “We definitely had fair share of rain on the farm, fortunately it hasn’t been so much that it’s drowned out any of our flowers, so it’s really helped us grow especially when we get warm weather and sunshine, and the sunflowers look great.”

And once the sunflowers start to peak, you know apple and pumpkin picking season isn’t too far off. Dale Wickham tells me that despite record rainfall for areas in the Finger Lakes they were fortunate enough to avoid major issues.

“It is a balancing act but fortunately we’ve been pretty good that we’ve been able to walk that tightrope there’s been days where it’s definitely been too wet and you can’t out and work and you can get your plantings in on time but you work around that and if you get the timely rains the timely sunshine you get beautiful sunflowers like the ones behind me,” Dale says.

While sunflowers signal the end of summer, Dale says they’ve got great corn and apples for the start of fall, but not every farm has been as fortunate.

“A lot of growers in the area struggled with the late frost in May where it got very, very cold and while the blossoms were open it caused a lot of crop damage. Fortunately for us our orchard is up on a hill, and it helped moderate temperatures during that late cold snap in May, and most of our crop has come out really well in terms of the amount of fruit on the trees and the quality,” Dale says.

As long as the torrential downpours stay few and far between, the fall season should have a successful kick off.

The sunflower spectacular and corn maze has already begun at Wickham Farms, and once September rolls around the apples and pumpkins will soon be ready for picking with dates to be determined.