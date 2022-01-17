Storm update: The latest snowfall totals across our region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – One of the biggest snowstorms to hit Rochester in years is dumping more than a foot of snow for many from Buffalo through Syracuse. Below are some of the latest snowfall numbers that will be updated as new snowfall amounts come in.

If you would like to submit your snowfall amount, you can do so here. The best way is to measure over a snow board in an open field. If that is not an option, then take three different measurements in an open area that are generally close together and average all three together.

Remember that snow can catch above blades of grass and a ruler can be pushed to the ground, so numbers may be inflated if measuring snow on a grassy surface.

All of the data below is from the National Weather Service.

MONROE COUNTY AS OF 7AM

Webster 12.5″ Hamlin 11.0″ Greece 10.0″ Scottsville 9.0″ Fairport 8.8″ Honeoye Falls 7.8″ Gates 6.9″ Rochester 8.0″ North Gates 8.5″ Penfield 7.0″ Irondequoit 8.0″ Brighton 7.0″

ORLEANS/GENESEE/WYOMING COUNTIES THROUGH 7AM:

Stafford 16.0″ Alden 14.7″ Batavia 14.0″ Darien Center 12.2″ Corfu 12.0″ Medina 11.6″ Wyoming 15.2″ Warsaw 12.0″ Arcade 8.8″ Bryon 11.5″

LIVINGSTON/WAYNE COUNTIES