ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to return live and in-person Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will be cold.

With several inches of snow and bitterly cold temperatures in the forecast, the weather is expected to have a higher impact on the parade this year than in previous years.

Meteorologist Christine Gregory spoke to event organizers for some insight and even dove into a little weather parade history. Here’s a closer look:

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be the first since 2017 to feature both freezing cold temperatures and snow-covered roads. Kate McBride, Vice President of the Parade Committee said they’ve hosted in all kinds of weather ranging from beautiful and warm, to frigid and cold.

No matter the weather, each year the spirit of the parade always shines through.

“Put some layers on and join us for the Top’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade!,” McBride said.

From 2014 up to 2019, the parade’s high temperature has ended up being above freezing more often than not, but about half of those instances have featured snow up to at least a trace. By the time Saturday rolls around, the roads of East Avenue and Main Street will be a lot snowier than what they look like right now.

Even with a few inches of snow likely to have already fallen for the start of the parade, McBride does not expect the snow to cause issues.

“The city does a fantastic job,” she said. “They plow the streets, and they plow all of the sidewalks. So they’ll be out early, and I think it’ll be a really safe place for everyone.”

The warmest Rochester has been in recent memory for the parade was 10 years ago, McBride remembers when temperatures broke into the 70s.

“Everybody wanted to march, so the parade lasted about four hours because every group, everybody joined in so it’s always a great time and it’s a wonderful time to celebrate not only Irish heritage but to celebrate our community, so please join us,” McBride said.