ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Forecast models are trending toward a cold and snowy solution Friday night and into parade day Saturday. As of Wednesday afternoon, we expect temperatures in the 30s with wind out of the north, making it feel like the 20s.

An early look at what we should expect for Rochester's St. Patrick's Day parade. I may be generous in the wind chill department as there's a chance it feels more like teens. Bottom line, like last year, dress for the cold. Snow is the wildcard. For now, doesn't look like much. pic.twitter.com/t7aDiSzDHr — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) March 7, 2023

Low pressure is forecast to move through Pennsylvania and will be the center of our focus for snow Friday night. It looks like precipitation starts as snow and continues through the overnight, accumulating on the order of 1-3″ by Saturday morning. There are a few caveats with this forecast. If this storm tracks further south, then less than an inch could be possible. If it jumps north, then we could be talking totals higher than 3″.

It's another cold St. Patrick's Day parade, but it shouldn't be as much snow as 2022. We'll just be shoveling and salting that morning. pic.twitter.com/ILWCsBpa8H — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) March 8, 2023

The parade begins at 12:30 pm and the system will be moving out at this time. Enough cold air may be in place here that results in lake-effect snow showers that linger into the afternoon. It is unlikely that we get any significant accumulation through this point of the system.

IMPACTS:

Salt will do a good job at controlling road conditions Friday, although if snow picks up through the overnight, driving around early Saturday morning may be slow and slick. The storm pulls out later Saturday morning and that should give plows plenty of time to clear any snow leftover before the parade.