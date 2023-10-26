ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – On October 31, 1906, Rochester, NY received 4″ of snow as temperatures held in the low 30s.

On October 31, 1971, Rochester peaked at its warmest day on record; 80° with a low of 47°.

We’ve seen all kinds of weather on Halloween in Rochester, but on average, the airport clocks in a high of 55° and a low of 38°. We average about a tenth of an inch of rain. Since 1883, Rochester has gotten at least a hundredth of an inch of rain on Halloween 63 times. All others were dry, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t rain in the area — as this is data compiled from the Rochester Frederick Douglass International Airport.

Below is a chart that shows Rochester’s Halloween almanac over the last 20+ years, courtesy data from the National Weather Service. (Note, officially, the last trace of snow was in 2010).

Date High Low Precip Snow Snow Depth 2022-10-31 61 37 0.01 0.0 0 2021-10-31 55 50 0.01 0.0 0 2020-10-31 45 28 0.00 0.0 0 2019-10-31 64 45 1.09 0.0 0 2018-10-31 61 38 0.23 0.0 0 2017-10-31 45 37 T 0.0 0 2016-10-31 50 31 T 0.0 0 2015-10-31 52 31 0.01 0.0 0 2014-10-31 50 41 0.06 0.0 0 2013-10-31 68 40 0.49 0.0 0 2012-10-31 47 42 0.02 0.0 0 2011-10-31 51 31 0.00 0.0 0 2010-10-31 48 34 0.04 T 0 2009-10-31 60 46 0.11 0.0 0 2008-10-31 67 39 0.00 0.0 0 2007-10-31 68 39 0.00 0.0 0 2006-10-31 68 48 T 0.0 0 2005-10-31 64 44 0.00 0.0 0 2004-10-31 58 47 T 0.0 0 2003-10-31 74 50 0.00 0.0 0 2002-10-31 47 25 T 0.0 0 2001-10-31 56 37 T 0.0 0 2000-10-31 51 27 0.00 0.0 0 Find more data here.

Over the last 100 years, Rochester’s average temperature on Halloween has fallen slightly, but is generally around 48°.

While it can snow on the day, rain is far more common. Lake Ontario water temperatures average in the middle 50s, helping insulate Rochester and surrounding areas. Whenever snow is in the forecast in late October and early November, it is often elevation driven and requires a significantly cold airmass to pair with moisture to produce snow.

