Snow makes a comeback to start April: What you need to know

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large and impactful storm system is lining up to bring shovel-worthy snow for many to kick off the month of April. Here is the breakdown.

***NWS has a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Monroe, Livingston, Ontario, Yates, and Wayne Counties Wednesday evening through Thursday evening***

While there remains many questions as to exactly how this will shape up, forecast computer models are starting to align with one main consensus.

Some of the highest snowfall totals will likely be concentrated east of Rochester across the eastern Finger Lakes and into Syracuse. This is where over four inches will be possible.

There will be wildy variable snowfall totals with this event. There is still a possibility for eastern Monroe County to see half a foot of snow while the west side only sees a slushy inch. Continue to monitor the updated forecasts here.

WHAT WE KNOW A large trough of cold air moves through the Great Lakes and into Western New York Thursday.

Temperatures in the 50s mean rain along a frontal boundary Wednesday.

A surface low develops and moves from SW to NE along the front to bring more precipitation.

A changeover from rain to snow occurs overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Accumulating snow falls through Thursday afternoon finishing with lake-effect snow. WHAT WE ARE WORKING OUT How soon will the cold air arrive? Earlier could mean more accumulating snow.

Will a wet ground help prevent from any significant accumulation?

What is the exact path of the low? Further west means totals over four inches in Rochester. More likely path east means 6″+ for Syracuse while Rochester gets just a few inches Thursday.

Speed of the low will determine available moisture and lift. Faster is less snow, slower is more snow.

How much of a boost do snow totals get from lake enhancement?

TIMING

WEDNESDAY:

Rain showers move along a cold front for most of the day. Off and on showers taper off by sunset. Temperatures hold in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A large and deepening low moves from SW to NE along the Appalachians and pushes into New York State around Midnight. Rain showers develop and turn to a rain/snow mix. A slushy inch is possible across the Southern Tier by this point.

THURSDAY MORNING:

The deepening low allows for cold air to filter in and there is a brief period of moderate snow from 2am to 8am. This is where somewhere between 2-4″ will fall east of Rochester across Wayne County and south through the higher elevations of the Finger Lakes. Higher amounts, closer to half a foot is expected in Syracuse and Central New York.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

The storm system will have moved out by lunchtime and colder air begins to pour into the region along a northwest wind. This will mean leftover scattered snow showers with a cold wind. Lake-effect snow showers will send a burst of snow across the region that could add another several inches of snow on top of what already fell. There may be squall-like conditions going into Thursday afternoon.

IMPACTS

It looks like Thursday mornings commute will be the most impacted by this storm system as much of the snowfall will be focused Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you are traveling to Syracuse or anywhere into Central New York and the North Country, travel may become more difficult.

Untreated and less traveled roads across the Finger Lakes will be most impacted and may become snow covered Thursday. Well traveled roads across Monroe County will do a better job staying clear as temperatures remain marginal (right around freezing to help prevent significant accumulation) through Thursday afternoon. Bridges and overpasses may also become snow covered. Otherwise this will be a nuisance snow for most locally.

Lake-effect snow Thursday afternoon may mean bursts of snow reducing visibility and dropping a quick coating of snow on surfaces.