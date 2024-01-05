ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Below is the updated forecast for a few of the regional ski slopes in the area.

SUMMARY

A nor’easter will bring snow to some, but not snow to all. The resorts are still waiting for more natural snow to boost the base that is currently well under a foot of snow.

Bristol Mountain –

6″ Base as we head into the weekend. Expect a few inches on Saturday. Two lifts are open. 20″ at the summit. Snow making is happening as long as temperatures stay below freezing.

Holiday Valley:

According to their website as of Friday morning: “Lifts open today at 9AM until 10PM with 7 lifts and 16 trails plus the Rail Park. Use caution as there is snowmaking ongoing and there is thin cover on several trails. Working on adding new terrain by the weekend. The Mountain Coaster is open Friday through Sunday from 11 AM to 6 PM. The Tubing Park is open Saturday and Sunday this weekend.”

Swain Resort:

Four trails are open and the park continues to make snow.

Greek Peak:

Four lifts are open with ten runs available.

OTHER RESORTS:

Gore Mountain: Ten lifts are open and there is a lot of snow making 36/110 trails available. From the website: “The Summit & Bear Mountain are open! Access these mountain areas via Wood In and the High Peaks Quad. Please be aware that the Northwoods Gondola is currently undergoing mechanical repairs. A faulty bearing in the gearbox is the cause of our mechanical issue. A new bearing is en route. The gearbox has been disassembled and is ready for when the new part arrives. We are expecting the Northwoods Gondola to be back in operation by the middle of next week..

Killington: From the website: “Guns have been blazing full steam overnight and we have super cold temps, which makes for superb productivity with ~hundreds of active guns staged around the mountain. We’ve mostly completed resurfacing and are now focused on expansion. Highline will continue to see snowmaking from top to bottom today, and we are working our way down to Ramshead to get Easy Street and Header online soon. We had a few guns on Mouse Run overnight to keep things in shape for the park rats, and the Woodward Killington crew has been out refreshing the features daily. The guns on Panic Button and Needle’s Eye were switched on overnight and Wildfire is next on the to-do list.”

Stowe Resort: 36/127 trails open. From the website: “Light persistent snowfall lingers around the mountain at all elevations, a very light dusting has been observed, adding to our 75” current season snowfall total, with 4” observed in the last 48 hrs.Today’s National Weather Service forecast for Mt Mansfield calls for a windy day with partly sunny skies.Temperatures range from 2 degrees below zero at the top of the FourRunner Quad, to 7 degrees here at the base. Those temps are forecast to rise to 7 degrees up top, and 17 degrees at the base by noon. Noteworthy wind-chill values a frigid 23 degrees below zero for first chair, climbing steadily throughout the day to 6 degrees below zero for last chair.Summit level winds are out of the West at 20 to 35 miles per hour, with potential gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

Winds of that nature may affect our lift operations. Stay tuned to stowe.com/alerts or to the My Epic App for the most up to date operational information.8 uphill lifts will be spinning, along with the Over Easy Transfer Gondola. First chairs load on the FourRunner Quad and Sunrise Lift at 8 AM. We’ll be getting down on 35 trails, for over 222 acres of top to bottom skiing and riding on Vermont’s highest peak. Please note Lower Smugglers and Slalom Hill will be reserved for race training until 11 AM.”