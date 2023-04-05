ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Several rounds of storms from strong to severe could be possible across Monroe County. We fall under a slight risk of storms, issued by the Storm Prediction Center (A branch of the National Weather Service). Damaging wind gusts ahead of the storms will be your number one threat, but there is a risk of lightning and hail. Even a brief spin-up tornado could be possible with the best chances southwest of Rochester.

ROUND ONE, THROUGH MID-DAY:

The warm front is bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area and there is some lightning associated with these storms, but no severe weather is expected.

ROUND TWO, THROUGH MID-AFTERNOON:

Humidity spikes and strong rotating updrafts will be possible. This may lead to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued by the National Weather Service indicating storms that could bring damaging wind gusts and hail. There is an isolated tornado threat with these storms if enough sunshine emerges to help fuel the storms.

ROUND THREE, THROUGH MIDNIGHT:

The cold front passes by and brings a half inch or more of rain through towering thunderstorms. If enough rain has fallen throughout the day, there could be a flood threat for some in low-lying areas.

There is a low risk for severe weather, but it is still extremely important to stay weather aware.

It is rare to see strong storms like this in early April, but a deeply amplified trough across a large portion of the United States has facilitated severe weather for much of the country. It is important to stay weather aware and keep an eye on radar as well as the sky to see how storms are forming and when they are approaching.