September Rain Check for Rochester and the Finger Lakes region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The past couple of days have been more on the soggy side as a very dynamic storm system traveling all the way from the Northern Plains to the Great Lakes provided a steady rainfall for many across the Northeast Wednesday to Thursday morning. The upper level low associated with all this rain is still sitting well to our west over the Great Lakes as of Thursday afternoon, and if you look closely, it even almost resembles a Cinnamon Bun.

Is it just me or… pic.twitter.com/bpoM5Q7voL — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) September 23, 2021

Lucky for us the final swath of rain has moved out and now all that’s left to do is get the cooler air to finally come in behind the front. The center of the low will eventually make a dive northward out of the United States leaving behind a drier and cooler feel as we wrap up the first full day of Fall.

24 Hour Rain Totals

Lots of water over the last 24 hours, but generally under the threshold to cause flooding. Win-win! pic.twitter.com/z9J2Qu4bFm — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) September 23, 2021

The last time we had over an inch of rain in Rochester was on July 17th where we measured a whopping 3.03” of rain marking a record for that day.

Rochester’s rain for September 23rd set a daily record with about 1.70″ of rain. The previous record being 1.34″ set back in 2000.

Luckily there no was no concern for flooding with this rain based on the fact that we’ve been below average for rainfall for the month of September so far. The majority of the rain was able to get soaked into the ground with only minor swelling from creeks and streams. With us being about -0.92 below average before counting this rain, we’ll likely be just a hair over the normal amount.

September can be a wild month in terms of weather, and we’ve already seen that with the severe weather and tornado reported just a couple weeks back. We can have a good amount of cold, rainy days paired with nice mild days in between. It’s all part of the wonder of living in Western New York. This seasonal transition, and what we sometimes call “wavy pattern” can involved a multitude of disturbances pushing through the region, and they often bring more of the cold air along with them on their tail end.

Speaking of colder air, check out this fun batch of statistics I dug up that often creeps up on us a little sooner than we may expect.

Image courtesy: NWS Buffalo

Dare I point out the fact that we’re only one month away from our average first flakes here in Rochester?

Too soon? Maybe. Or just a harmless reality check in disguise!

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory