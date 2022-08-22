ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Summer in Rochester so far has been all about the ups and downs. While much of this summer has featured plenty of highs in the temperature department, in terms of rainfall we’ve been scraping the bucket for drops. Whenever we do end up seeing some decent rain it seems to have always come in large amounts, all at once. This is why I’m officially declaring this to be a “feast or famine” summer for rain. Let’s dive into the details shall we?

June

Starting with June Rochester recorded a total rainfall of 2.04″ for the month (normal is 3.37″). That resulted in a deficit of -1.33″. The highest daily rainfall recorded that month was 0.61″ on the 9th.

The number of days that featured rainfall totals below 0.25″ were 26, and 4 that were over 0.25″.

July

Fast forward to July and we saw a total of 1.78” of rain (normal is 3.56″). That resulted in a deficit of -1.78″. The highest daily rainfall recorded that month was 0.94″ on the 18th.

The number of days that featured rainfall totals below 0.25″ were 30, and only 1 that was over 0.25″.

August

Skies decided to save the rest of the rain for the last minute; way to go Mother Nature…

Before today’s soaking rain, Rochester received a total of 0.34″ of rain from the 1st to the 21st (normal is 2.32”). Today, on this 22nd of August, Rochester is clocking in at a whopping 1.01″ of total rain recorded at the airport.

For perspective, that 1.01″ of rain we received just today is more than we saw throughout the entire month of August, PLUS on any one day this entire summer!

The record daily rain for August 22nd in Rochester is 1.02” set back in 1971.

2nd WETTEST DAY OF THE YEAR! Data is still unofficial, but early returns suggest the Rochester Airport is now up to 0.98" of rain today. That's more rain in one day than we've seen in the last one month! Wettest day of 2022 was January 17th (1.15"). That fell as 10"+ of snow. — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) August 22, 2022

The culprit behind all the rain?

A huge part of the sudden, multiple bursts of heavy rainfall over the past couple days can be attributed to a stubborn low pressure system spinning over our heads. It’s been slowly working its way through the Great Lakes and will eventually move off the northeast coast by Wednesday of this week. Sometimes when the placement and speed of these systems is just right, pair that with more smaller scale variables such as available moisture and energy at the surface and you can get storms that seem to just bubble up and “back-build.” This can create what seem like endless streamers of rain and heavy downpours that come down in buckets for hours at a time, and that’s exactly what we saw today.

Today the rain will move from south to north. Tomorrow the rain will move from north to south. Expect showers to move toward New England Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/R65XWTvmNN — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) August 22, 2022

What’s ahead? According to the Climate Prediction Center the next 6-10 days will likely feature more above average precipitation, which means summer may be ending on a much wetter note than it started. Until then, umbrellas up, and stay dry western New York.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory