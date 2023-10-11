ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – On Saturday, October 14, 2023, an annular eclipse of the sun will move from Oregon to Texas along the path of annularity, giving a sky show for those that can avoid the clouds. The further you move away from the path, the smaller the eclipse of the sun.

This Saturday will be an annular eclipse, not a total eclipse. (Learn more here). The path will be over a thousand miles away from Rochester, so the sun will be “covered” about 25% when viewed locally.

As the moon orbits earth, it passes between the earth and the sun as a “new moon”. Every year or two, the moon lines up perfectly, or in this case near perfectly between the earth and sun, casting a shadow over the earth. The outer shadow that is cast over earth is called the penumbra, while the small, darker shadow is the umbra. The distance of the moon to the earth in its orbit determines what type of eclipse can be viewed.

NOW TO THE FORECAST:

We need clear skies to see the eclipse that occurs late Saturday morning for about three hours. As of Wednesday afternoon, the forecast is for a large storm system to be directly overhead at Saturday. Which basically puts us out of the running to be able to see anything for now.

Regardless, now is the time to prepare for the total eclipse on April 8, 2024. Make sure to purchase special sunglasses that are approved to look at the sun. Here is a link to more information.