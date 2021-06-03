Rochester saw its driest spring season since 1995

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re already diving head first into the month of June, which means meteorological summer has officially begun with temperatures that look to reflect that in the coming days…

Before we get to that, we have to discuss the fact that our spring season was DRY. Not only was it dry, but it made it into the top 12 driest spring seasons on record, AND it is the driest spring Rochester has seen in over 25 years.

4.08″ inches of rain fell in the 1995 spring season (March 1st-May 31st), and the 2021 season managed a total of 5.68″.

This past May alone was also much drier than usual. The month managed to barely make it out of the top 10 driest Mays in Rochester on record, and not by much. It took the top 11 spot for driest May that Rochester has seen since 2007.

A total of 1.28” of rain fell last month, which ended up being 1.58″ below average. This only prolonged the dry conditions seen throughout the region that put areas into a moderate drought for several weeks in a row.

The main issue was that when we did get decent rain, they were mostly isolated instances. Check them out below:

The highest rain totals for each month were 0.37” in March, 1.18” in April and 0.57” in May. Almost everything else in between barely managed to get over a quarter inch of rain!

If you’re looking for more drops, I don’t think we’re going to get all that much more after today. We’ll be heavily relying on individual storms and downpours that pop to get a decent soaking, and where those downpours fall aren’t always a guarantee.

Here’s the outlook courtesy of the Climate Prediction Center for the next 6-10 days as a strong ridge builds in from the west bringing heat and humidity, but a lack of lift to support any widespread rain.





Will this mean you’ll need to water your lawn or plants? Maybe so, but if you’ve been waiting on some nice, summer-like weather to get outdoors, jump in a lake or pool, or even if you just like a good sweat, this next week is for you.

Get the daily local forecast HERE.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory