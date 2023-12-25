ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 57 degrees was the high temperature recorded at the Rochester Airport at 3:19 p.m. on Christmas Day. That was the warmest since the record was set at 66° in 1982.

This number was more than 20° above average as the day started at a balmy 40°. The sun also came out at times and not a drop of rain fell to make for a gorgeous spring-like day as those celebrated Christmas.

Rochester has gone above 50° on 13 Christmasses since records began in the 1870s.

The coldest temperature ever recorded on December 25 was -12° in 1980 and there was a 9″ snowpack. More recently, 7/10 years have had high temperatures exceeding the average high of 36° (including this year).