ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – January has come out like a lamb this winter season as Rochester has not recorded even a tenth of an inch of snow since the year began. It is normally Rochester’s snowiest month, averaging 27.4″ on, based on data from the NWS.

This dry and warm trend that has led to a meager 9.4″ on the season.

The trend has been warm since late 2022 and most precipitation has fallen as rain this winter. Rochester has seen both afternoon high and overnight low temperatures well above average. History shows that if no snow falls on the 12th, this could be the least snow ever recorded to start the year.