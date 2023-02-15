ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The record of 61° for February 14, set in 1949, has been broken and the temperatures continue to climb. We are already in the middle 60s with strong wind gusts out of the southwest some 30-40 mph.

This is following what has been an incredibly warm winter. Snowfall continues to remain absent from the season. Rochester has yet to see its first 3″ daily snowfall, with the last one occurring back on March 12. Only short stints of cold have allowed for any ice to develop on Lake Ontario or the Finger Lakes.

The forecast calls for more warmth going into the next couple of days and February will finish on the warmer side of average.