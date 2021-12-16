Rochester breaks 127-year-old temperature record

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Official records at the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport held 62° as the warmest ever on December 16, originally set in 1894.

We broke that record today as temperatures as of noon have gotten to 64° with more warming possible.

BROKEN. Rochester cruises past the previous high temperature record 62°. We are now sitting at 64° and may gain even more over the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/BOfwFycaJt — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) December 16, 2021

This warmth is part of a large storm system that brought severe weather to the Midwest and will bring gusty winds for some Thursday night into Friday. Winds west of Rochester could gust 40-50 mph as a cold front moves through that drops temperatures. It will take until late tonight, but our record warmth will drop all the way to the 30s by Friday morning.

Winter defined as December, January, and February is the fastest warming season in Rochester and days like this match that trend. While there will continue to be cold spells and colder than average winters, the general trend is warm as the average winter temperature has gone up over the last 50 years.