ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The month of October offers up our first taste of winter in many ways. Frost advisories become abundant as temperatures start to dip into the 30s, and freeze warnings that appear towards the latter part of the month will eventually mark the end of the growing season. For us here in western New York this includes the following dates:

October 11 for Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Jefferson, and Lewis counties

October 21 for Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Orleans, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, Cayuga, and Oswego

Then we start talking about the “s” word, which is snow…

Before you get all “excited” about the impending fate of seeing wintry weather take over for the next several months, let’s talk about what Rochester typically sees on average as we dive deeper into fall.

On average, Rochester sees its first flakes fly around October 23rd.

The first measurable snow (0.1”) or more doesn’t happen until November 8th, but it is worth noting that it’s not impossible to see the snow stick as early as this month for higher elevations.

Did you know? The earliest first measurable snow to happen in Rochester was on October 9th, 1925.

Data courtesy: weather.gov/buf/FirstSnow

Remember that these dates are about Rochester, but as I mentioned above those who live on the hills of Wyoming and Genesee counties know better than to wait that long. It’s always the highest elevations of Western New York such as the Chautauqua Ridge that see the first signs of winter before anyone else as temperatures get colder a bit quicker there.

When it comes to snow, November is typically the month that shines and when things start to really kick into gear. On average, Rochester sees its first inch of snow around November 20th.

Are there flakes in the forecast anytime soon?

Not exactly on paper per-say, but that depends on what your definition of “soon” is. With that said, the middle to later part of October is when Mother Nature seems to be revealing potential signs of wintry precipitation for the higher elevations of New York State as temperatures begin to fluctuate between the 30s and 40s more often than not. The Climate Prediction Center also suggests that we’ll be dealing below average temperatures in the latest 8-10 day outlook despite the brief warm-up expected in the next few days.

Data courtesy: cpc.ncep.noaa.gov

That doesn’t mean that the ground is warm enough for anything to stick, but winter is just 76 days away after all. While Meteorologists James Gilbert and I are more partial to the fall season, just know that fellow snow lovers Eric Snitil and Liam Healy are going to be your biggest cheerleaders for this time of year.