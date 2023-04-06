ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In just one year and two days, the City of Rochester and all of Monroe County will experience a rare celestial event set to bring thousands of visitors to the area, that is, if the clouds cooperate.

What celestial event is happening on April 8, 2024? Well, a total solar eclipse, and Rochester is preparing in a big way.

Everyone not in Rochester is going to want to come here to experience it, as President and CEO at RMSC Hillary Olsen explained to a room full of planners and community officials including Chair of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force Debra Ross.

She says groups like the Genesee Transportation Council and Visit Rochester have already been planning this since 2018.

“We have these three amazing pillars that most communities just don’t have so we were out ahead of this really, really early,” Ross says.

Even Congressman Joe Morelle says Rochester will undoubtedly be the destination for the eclipse.

“It’s not only an opportunity for those who are fascinated by just interplanetary movements and the solar system, but for our families to witness this historic event,” Morelle says.

He says this event will be huge for the tourism industry as the pure spectacle of this event is expected to draw in over 350,000 visitors to the region causing a huge spike in traffic.

Many schools will be closed and there will be several organized festivals being promoted to ensure everyone who visits is able to view with ease and have all the right tools to do so. Mayor Malik Evans also expressed his excitement during the press conference.

“This is a major economic opportunity in addition to it being a major learning opportunity for all of us in this room and for all of Monroe county and beyond,” Evans says.

Families, friends, and loved ones are all encouraged to have visits arranged and solar eclipse glasses on hand to enjoy a whole 3 minutes and 38 seconds of amazement right here in our backyard.

For more information on upcoming events for the total solar eclipse, click the link here.