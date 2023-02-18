ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – With 100% certainty that it will not snow through midnight, it’s safe to anticipate Rochester has gone the longest period ever without three inches of snowfall recorded in one day. This beats the record of 342 days set back in 1952.

The last time we had over 3″ of snowfall was 343 days ago on March 12, 2022. We recorded 3.1″ of new snow that day and it was marked by a snowy St. Patrick’s Day Parade through downtown Rochester.

This is just another way of expressing how incredibly unusual this winter has been so far. Rochester is on pace for one of the least snowy winters on record and will likely be the least snowy since 1950. Temperatures have also been extremely warm. January was top 10 warmest on record and February is trending in the same direction.