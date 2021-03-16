Radar blip in Wyoming County explained

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Have you ever noticed a constant blip on radar in Wyoming County? It is not heavy rain or a snow band that hasn’t moved. The blip on radar is a wind farm. Wind turbines that extend hundreds of feet in the air interfere with the radar band. The return when observing radar shows up as a “hydrometeor”.

The High Sheldon Wind Farm contains 75 wind turbines that are 85m (279ft) high. The farm can produce over 100 mw of power.

A wind turbine being erected Sheldon. 2008. Image courtesy Bosox4duke

The radar is located just outside of Buffalo and emits a pulse at certain degrees above the surface of the earth going up generally by half a degree. An ideal placement for a radar is high up enough as to avoid ground clutter (interference like hills, landfills, wind turbines, etc) and low enough to scan as low as possible as far as possible. Due to curvature of the earth, this can prove difficult.

The town of Sheldon sits at 1,500 feet elevation while the Buffalo radar is at 730 ft. The wind farm is about 20 miles southeast of NWS Buffalo, putting the beam height at about 800 feet when it gets to Sheldon. That means the beam is right near ground level as it passes by the town. Add curvature of the earth and the beam would likely not run into anything. Add nearly 300ft turbines and there will be some issues.

This can cause problems during severe weather scenarios as strong storms can get mixed up within the radar returns that are actually the wind turbines. This may jeopardize the ability of NWS forecasters to issue warnings based on radar displays around wind turbines.

Below is an example of a wind turbine in the doppler Radar Line Of Sight (RLOS) in Wisconsin. Radar has the capability of voiding most returns that show a completely still object like a building or hill. Wind turbines move, so they are displayed as “heavy rain” to the user. The NWS is campaigning for wind turbines to be placed a safe enough distance from radar as to avoid this problem in the future.